The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & District Branch are hosting their third Big Walkies – a fundraising sponsored dog walk.

The 3k walk will take place in the grounds of Shibden Park, Halifax on Sunday, September 24 at 11am.

There will also be a fun dog show to take part in, with stalls and games after the walk.

All sponsorship raised will go towards providing care, training and rehabilitation to the current – and future – animals looking for new homes in Calderdale and Kirklees.

RSPCA Events Coordinator Fay Gibbons said: "We always have such fun with the local community and it’s an event that really helps us raise awareness of the amazing animal welfare work our branch does and gives us the opportunity to raise vital funds to support this work too."

To register visit www.rspca-halifaxandhuddersfield.org.uk . It costs £5 and once you’ve signed up you will receive a Big Walkies Participant Pack and Big Walkies wristband.

You can sponsor Fay by visiting www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/rspcahalifax/bigwalkies .

Fay added: "It really is a beautiful, scenic walk."

All sponsorship raised will go directly to the local RSPCA Halifax and Huddersfield Centre, which is a self funded branch of the National RSPCA responsible for raising their own funds within the local area.