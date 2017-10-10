Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A biker has been killed in a tragedy in Calderdale.

Police are appealing following accident on Holmes Road, Sowerby Bridge, at around 4.40pm yesterday (Monday).

The smash involved a Yamaha motorbike and a Kia Ceed car.

West Yorkshire Police say they were travelling in opposite directions and the crash happened on a bend in the road.

Emergency services were called to the scene.

The 42-year-old biker has suffered serious injuries and is thought to have died at the scene.

It is not known at this point where he lived.

The road was sealed off while police accident investigation experts examined the road to try to work out what happened.

Anyone with any information about the tragedy or saw either the bike or the car before the crash should contact the police via 101 quoting log number *1308 of 9 October

A report will be compiled for the coroner and an inquest will open in due course.