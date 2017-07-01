Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A biker has been killed in a crash on a main road.

The man in his 30s died at the scene in Dewsbury.

The tragedy happened at 4.36am today when a grey BMW motorcycle travelling along Leeds Road was in collision with a black Vauxhall Corsa close to the junction with Bennett Lane.

The scene is now far from the Dewsbury Rams Rugby League ground.

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services attended but the rider was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

The Corsa is believed to have been parked at the time.

The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating the collision and would appeal for anyone who saw it or the events prior to contact them on 101, quoting log 333 of July 1.