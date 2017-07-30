Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birds of prey, Japanese martial arts and morris dancers were some of the attractions enjoyed by hundreds of people at a village fair this weekend.

Families flocked to the third annual Hopton Village Fete and Heritage Exhibition on Saturday.

They packed into Sutcliffe Recreation Ground, Upper Hopton Club and Croft House for a variety of entertainment and activities.

Highlights included music from Clifton and Lightcliffe Brass Band, performances by the Huddersfield White Rose Morris Men and Wakefield Morris Dancers, a brand new falconry display from SMJ Falconry and a variety of children’s sports.

Further entertainment was provided by the Upper Hopton Guitar Group and the Katie Philpott Dance School.

Roger Leedham, chairman of Upper Hopton Community Association, said: “It’s been very successful. We had a really good crowd and it gets bigger and better year after year.

“It’s a good, family day out and we try not to make it too expensive for children and parents.”

Money raised from the event goes towards general Community Association funds.