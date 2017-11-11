Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man threw a bucket at his friend’s window when she refused to give him his bus pass back.

Jamie Biggs caused £100 of damage to the Kirklees Council property when the window shattered.

The 42-year-old said he was upset as he had no means of getting home from Holmfirth to Bradford without his pass.

He pleaded guilty to an offence of criminal damage when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that Biggs was drinking at his friend’s flat in Huddersfield Road on the evening of January 11 but then left following an argument.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said that he returned a further four times asking if he could retrieve the bus pass he left behind but was told to go away.

Half-an-hour after he left for the final time the living room window was smashed, the Huddersfield court was told.

Biggs, of Walker Avenue in Bradford, was initially offered a police caution on the condition that he attended an anger management course.

When he failed to do so he was summonsed to appear at court.

Marnat Ali, mitigating, said: “He left his bus pass at the address, he lives in Bradford and couldn’t get home.

“He’s tried, amicably, to get it back but was told by the occupants to ‘p*** off’.

“There was some provocation and in frustration he’s thrown a bucket at the window.”

Magistrates accepted that the incident was a one-off and gave Biggs a six month conditional discharge.

He must still pay £85 court costs and £20 victim surcharge.