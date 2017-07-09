Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Homeowners in a leafy Kirklees village have showed off their gardens.

Almost two dozen gardens were thrown open for the Upper Hopton Garden Trail.

From country cottage to country house – people interested in blooms and greenery were invited to take a look at some of the finest gardens in the area.

Seek our your favourite blooming canal boat for an award

Guests were also able to enjoy home cooked light refreshments at the Croft House Community Centre.

The village on a hill above Mirfield has a history of gardening glory having won gold medals from Yorkshire in Bloom in 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016.

In 2014 the efforts of the community volunteers saw them awarded a Silver Gilt in the Village Category of the RHS Britain in Bloom UK finals.

Proceeds from this year’s event will be put towards further ‘Hopton in Bloom’ work.