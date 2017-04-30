Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Moving house is traumatic enough for humans – but it can be just as unsettling for their pet cats.

Now animal charity Blue Cross has underlined the issue by creating a range of cardboard box “properties” with feline tenants in mind.

The world’s first pop-up Estate Agent for Cats has been inspired by the commonly-observed phenomenon that cats love cardboard boxes.

The serious message behind it is the importance for pets to have mental stimulation and a private place to have some quiet time where they won’t be disturbed. The charity also wants to promote the hundreds of homeless and unwanted cats in its care needing a real home to call their own.

Ryan Neile, head of animal behaviour at Blue Cross, said: “Cats are very inquisitive and love to explore new things, so most won’t hesitate to jump inside a cardboard box. Owners often provide cardboard boxes for kittens to climb and play on and jump in and these early experiences create an affection for boxes in later life.”

The box homes are for sale via a silent auction ballot with proceeds going to help Blue Cross care for unwanted, sick and injured pets.

To register an interest in bidding or for expert tips on moving home with your cat, go to www.bluecross.org.uk/catsloveboxes