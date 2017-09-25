Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Vandals targeted a police officer's car throwing paint over the windscreen and bonnet

The officer had just finished his night shift in Hebden Bridge this morning (Monday) when his vehicle was vandalised.

PC Morgan Taylor ended the shift with a bright and shiny attitude, only to discover that was the exact theme one have-a-go decorator opted for in revamping the police vehicle.

The car had had blue gloss paint slopped over the driver’s side windscreen. The paint had also run down the bonnet and onto the tyres.

PC Taylor tweeted to vent his anger at the sheer thoughtlessness of the vandals.

He posted this picture, and wrote sarcastically: “‘You should be out catching rapists and paedos’.

“Sorry, too many morons* in this world”.

He added: “*not my first choice [of] expletive.” Calderdale police are now investigating the incident.