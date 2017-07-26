The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A would-be thief trying to break into a petrol station cash machine fled after it set alight - just yards from fuel tanks.

The criminal used a welding machine to cut through the ATM at Chidswell Service Station on Leeds Road in Dewsbury.

But their hopes of getting their hands on easy cash faded when the heat caused an internal fire in the machine and the culprit scarpered, leaving a fire burning just yards from fuel at the station surrounded by homes.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Chris Cundall, who owns the independent Jet station, said the consequences “could have been catastrophic”.

“It was about 1am and someone arrived with a welding machine. They tried to cut into the back of the cash machine and got halfway through doing it when a fire started and they ran off just leaving it.”

The thief risked flammable fuel catching fire and exploding - with even petrol vapour in the air capable of igniting.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Chris said: “The fire was internal although there was lots of smoke. Luckily there were no flames exposed on the forecourt, which could have caused a huge explosion.”

Fire services from Dewsbury attended the scene and dealt with the blaze, which is now being investigated by West Yorkshire Police.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

A spokesperson said: “Police were called by the fire service at about 2.25am this morning to a report of a fire at a freestanding cash point at a petrol station on Leeds Road, Dewsbury.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

“It is believed the fire was started deliberately and a crime of arson has been recorded.

“Enquiries are ongoing today and anyone who saw suspicious behaviour at the garage at around the time of the fire or just before is asked to contact Kirklees Police on 101 referencing crime 13170342057.”