Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Some of the poshest addresses in Huddersfield are creating a stink!

Yorkshire Water revealed today that it is called out to more than 30,000 sewer blockages every year, costing £2.4 million.

And in HD8, which includes Shelley, Denby Dale, Kirkburton and Scissett, 22.5% of sewer blockages are caused by wipes and there were more than 138 incidents last year, ranking it among the top 10 blockage hotspots in the region.

Now the company is calling on customers to stop flushing wipes down the toilet, pointing out that even so-called flushable wipes don’t break down in the sewer.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Tom Phillips from Yorkshire Water said: “The impact of sewer flooding can be truly disgusting – sewage bubbling back up through toilets and sinks into customers’ homes or spilling out of grates into gardens.

“Sewage is one of those invisible things we don’t like to think about. Once we’ve flushed the toilet we rightly expect not to see the contents again but as wipes don’t break down in the sewers they can quickly build up to cause a blockage.

“We know there are wipes on the market labelled as flushable, but this is just a marketing ploy to make consumers think they are easier to use. The wipes contain plastic which is why they don’t break down like toilet paper does.

“There’s a simple rule for things you should flush down the toilet; stick to the three Ps – pee, poo and paper.”

Now Yorkshire Water has launched its new campaign to discourage people from flushing wipes down the toilet – blockages caused by wipes are by far the biggest proportion of sewer blockages across the county, accounting for 40% of the total each year.

The campaign Be A Binner will run across social media and includes targeted activity in areas where wipes are the biggest cause of regular sewer blockages. These include Huddersfield, Barnsley, Sheffield and Wakefield.

And it’s not just wipes that cause problems in our region’s sewers. Yorkshire Water has previously found false teeth, a Christmas tree and shopping trolleys in its underground pipes.

To report a sewer blockage fast and for free, visit yorkshirewater.co.uk to request a call back or chat online to our helpful advisors.