Huddersfield people have spoken out in support of Bob Cryan after it was revealed he is one of the highest paid university bosses in the country.

The University of Huddersfield’s vice chancellor’s income was £311,190 in July 2016, with a pension contribution over the 12 prior months of £53,374 – meaning he is now the 15th highest earning vice chancellor in Britain.

A study into vice-chancellor pay, which revealed dozens of university leaders got pay rises of more than 20% over the past five years, has angered government ministers.

But Huddersfield people responding to the story on the Examiner’s Facebook page have said Prof Cryan is doing a ‘fantastic job’.

Debbie Whitehead said: “He’s a seriously inspirational, talented guy. Since he took over, the uni has expanded with innovative new buildings, risen in reputation nationally and internationally and helped put Huddersfield on the map.”

Mark McKever said: “I went to school with Bob and he has been passionate about Huddersfield University long before he was a professor or vice chancellor. He got the job on merit, we live in a meritocracy and equal opportunity so technically any of us could have been eligible for the job if we had followed his path. He has built it into one of the finest educational institutions in the land. Good on him.”

Rose Beckwith said: “So a man works hard and tirelessly to become successful as we are all pushed to be, and once reached it is ‘disgusting’ and there should be a cap for it? Aim for the highest. Why be jealous? Not all the rich are evil and many work incredibly hard behind the scenes.”

And Fliss Nilved said: “That’s what you need to attract a high flyer. If he worked for a bank or retailer he would be on much more than that! The uni is booming! Get him to run the council too for £100,000 more. This town would be much better for it.

However some posters echoed government ministers’ concerns.

Lainey Thompson said: “Yet tens of thousands of students in the UK are in debt before they even start their careers. So so wrong.”

Darren Halmshaw said: “I struggle to understand this amount and why when students pay so much? But then if it’s to pay for his salary and pension then I now see the light.”

And Phil Smith said: “Is it right for a man to be paid so much when the people using his facility are debt ridden. The prime minister is on £160,000!”

A statement from the university said Prof Cryan asked for his salary to be frozen for for years before 2010-11 because of the problems in the economy.

“Sustained high-level performance by the university in the 10 years under Prof Cryan’s leadership has seen his salary rise to a level that was still 20% below that of the highest paid vice-chancellor.

“Professor Cryan does not receive a house, a car or health insurance as part of his remuneration.

“He never travels first or business class by air or rail and he can boast one of the lowest expense claims in the sector.

“His salary is set by the independent remuneration committee of the university’s council and takes into account the salaries of other vice chancellors and Prof Cryan’s own performance.

“Prof Cryan has no discussion with the committee with regard to this.”