Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found at an address in Huddersfield today (SUN).

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called today at 5.40am to an address in Huddersfield and found a body of a woman.

“Emergency services attended the property on Fell Grove and a 59-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“A police cordon is in place and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”