Police looking for missing 11-year-old Ursula Keogh have this evening found the body of a young female in the River Calder at Paris Gates in Halifax.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Enquiries will remain ongoing to determine a cause of the death, however, at this stage, it is not believed there are any suspicious circumstances.

“A formal identification will take place in the coming days and Ursula’s family have been informed of the discovery.”

Earlier today police appealed for information about Ursula who was reported missing at about 3.45pm.

She was last seen wearing a school uniform of dark blue blazer, grey skirt, black tights, black brogues, and a black parker.