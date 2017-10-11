Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A BODY has been found weeks into a police murder hunt.

Police investigating the disappearance of Tyron Charles, 29, have found a body this morning and made further arrests in connection with the investigation.

The body was found earlier today by police while searching moorland in Oxenhope close to Nab Water Lane, near Denholme, Bradford.

West Yorkshire Police today said: “Enquiries are now ongoing to establish the identity of the deceased.

“Tyron’s family have been informed.

“A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, while a 61-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

“Police have also re-arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender.

“All three remain in custody while enquiries continue.”

On September 19 that West Yorkshire Police charged a man, James Sutcliffe, 28 of Hill Crest View, Denholme, with the murder of Mr Charles.