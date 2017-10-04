Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The granddaughter of an elderly woman conned by a bogus fish seller has urged others to be on their guard.

Kim Edinboro, 33, said her 87-year-old nan had been left shaken and confused after answering the door to a man claiming to be selling fish in Kirkburton.

Police said a man had entered a house on Fairfield Rise without the owner’s permission on Monday at around 1pm.

The suspect, a white man aged about 50, took some money from the house before leaving a small amount of food in the fridge.

He was wearing a white apron, was about 5ft tall, had dark, thinning hair and spoke with a Yorkshire accent.

Kim, who works as a nurse, said: “The people who do this, preying on the vulnerable, are absolutely despicable, the lowest of the low. My nan is a lovely women who would help anybody. She has worked all her life, working as a cleaner and as a mill worker. She has been targeted because she is vulnerable.

“I would ask people to be extra vigilant regarding vulnerable people in your area and if you see any suspicious activity report it to the police.

“My nan is shaken up and confused by this matter. Scum like this need stopping and should be made to pay for what they are doing to vulnerable members of society.”

She said the conman who entered the house had left some fish cakes in the fridge and taken £90 pension money.

West Yorkshire Police are urging householders to be vigilant.

Pc David Butler from Kirklees CID, said: “We are urging residents to remain vigilant if any cold callers approach their homes. Also not to hand over any money or any personal or bank details to anyone they are not expecting.

“If you are unsure always ask for official identification or a contact telephone number. Never feel under pressure, you are under no obligation.

“Make sure you check their identification and if you have any doubts at all about their authenticity ask them to wait while you call the company they claim to work for to verify they are indeed an employee.

“Anyone with any information or concerns is asked to contact the police via 101 or alternatively information can be passed to Action Fraud.”