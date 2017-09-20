Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A criminal dressed as a police officer has been trying to con people in Huddersfield and Dewsbury.

Detectives have issued a warning after a number of reports of people being targeted for cash and jewellery by scammers saying they were the police.

A woman in her 20s has already fallen victim to a two man team, handing over thousands of pounds worth of jewellery to a man who claimed to be a police officer.

The incident in the Dewsbury Moor area on September 4 follows other reports in Huddersfield where residents have been called on by a fake officer, asking for jewellery or money as part of an ongoing investigation.

In the Dewsbury incident the victim was first called on her home phone by a man who claimed to be from the bank.

He said money had been taken from her account and asked how much money she had in her house.

He said he would send a police officer around to collect her money and jewellery for safekeeping at the police station.

While she remained on the phone to the first suspect, a second man dressed as a police officer, arrived at her home to collect the money and jewellery.

When the victim questioned if he was a genuine policeman, the suspect on the phone reassured her that he was and she gave him the money and jewellery.

The suspect who attended the address is described as an Asian male, aged 25 or 26-years-old, about 6ft tall, with short dark hair.

He was wearing black jeans, a blue or grey t-shirt and a black jacket.

Reports of similar offences have occurred in Fartown on September 17 and in Lindley on September 19.

Det Con Tony Marshall, of Kirklees CID, said: “The police would never ask someone for their banking details or call to speak about suspected fraudulent activity on their bank account.

“If you receive one of these calls please hang up and contact your bank separately. They should be able to confirm if they are aware of any suspected fraud with your account.

“Officers would also never attend your address and suggest you hand over money or jewellery for safekeeping or to fund an investigation.

“I would also seek to remind people that if a police officer were to attend an address for any reason, they would always be able to show you formal police identification to confirm who they are.

“If you have any concerns you can contact the police who will be able to confirm the officer’s identity.

“I would also ask children and grandchildren to pass this warning on to their parents and grandparents, as older communities could be vulnerable to these types of bogus calls.

“These are very serious crimes and our enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.”

Anyone who believes they have been targeted in this way or approached by a bogus police officer is asked to contact police on 999 in an emergency or 101 in a non-emergency.

Any suspicious calls should be reported to Action Fraud on 0300 1232040.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.