A fraudster has been jailed for two years after he posed as a window cleaner to try and get money out of vulnerable Huddersfield pensioners.

Leeds Crown Court heard on the evening of May 23, John Foggo went to the home of an elderly woman in Netherton and claimed to be collecting money for cleaning her windows.

The woman, who had Alzheimers was confused by him. He said he had been there on an earlier occasion when he had carried out the work.

John Bull prosecuting said the woman was helped daily by family and decided to ring her daughter but as she did so, her son arrived at the property.

He was surprised to hear voices inside and when he went in found Foggo who persisted with his ruse that he was the window cleaner. Asked how long he had been doing that he said two years and her son knew that could not be right.

There was a physical confrontation when he tried to stop Foggo leaving and they grappled briefly before the conman ran off. Her son tried to chase him but lost him.

However he was arrested the next day from his description and was also found to have been the person who called at two neighbouring bungalows in Netherton on May 19 telling pensioners who lived there he had come to collect money for cleaning windows, although in both cases the occupants did not hand over any money.

Mr Bull said Foggo was sentenced in 2013 for fraud offences when he visited homes in Mirfield claiming to repair and service boilers.

Daniel Smith representing Foggo said his previous convictions resulted from his drug misuse but he had become clean from heroin during his last custodial sentence.

The current offences occurred when his benefits had been stopped but he was now working as a scaffolder and had secure accommodation.

Foggo, 36, of New North Road, Huddersfield admitted one charge of fraud and asked for two to be taken into consideration.

Jailing him Judge Robin Mairs said his history showed he specifically targeted the vulnerable and weak.

“Those you choose are easy prey and you prey on that vulnerability and confusion to try and get money from them.”

“This was planned offending, going to areas where they live and seeking them out. It is not hard to imagine the confusion and shock it causes on this in our society who deserve the protection of the courts from people like you.”