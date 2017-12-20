Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bomb disposal team was called to flats in Huddersfield after two people were arrested.

Police were called to Berry Brow earlier today amid concerns of suspicious activity.

Following a high level of police activity, residents noticed a Ministry of Defence bomb squad vehicle at the scene.



It is thought they checked a property at Holme Park Court, one of Kirklees Council’s blocks of social flats, close to the A616 Woodhead Road.



West Yorkshire Police has this evening confirmed Ministry of Defence bomb disposal officers have made checks.

But they have stressed that the incident is not terrorism related.

They have said a man and a woman were arrested.

Kirklees District Chief Inspector, Jon Dunkerley, said: “I appreciate there may be concern in the community about this but we have a number of police officers in the area.”

Police have said a further statement on the incident and the double arrest will be made tomorrow.