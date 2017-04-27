No swearing policy at The Commercial in Huddersfield

Swearing has been banned at a Huddersfield town centre pub – and one drinker reckons “it’s f***ing ridiculous.”

Brewery Samuel Smith has introduced the ban at all its pubs including the Commercial Hotel in New Street.

All of the firm’s landlords and landladies are understood to have been told to implement the company’s new ‘zero tolerance’ ban on profanity.

It is thought customers could be barred if they refuse to abide by the foul-mouth ban.

In the Commercial there are two notices proclaiming: “We wish to inform all of our customers that we have introduced a zero tolerance policy against swearing in all of our pubs. Please kindly respect this policy.”

Drinkers had mixed views on the ban and one local laughed as he said: “I think it’s f...ing ridiculous.”

Geoff Balmforth, a 60-plus punter from Shepley, who has been drinking there for 20 years, said: “I think it’s good. There should not be any swearing. It’s unacceptable behaviour and impolite.”

Another drinker, Brendan, a 55-year-old network engineer from Huddersfield, said: “I only think swearing is acceptable if it is in context.”

But a middle-aged woman, who did not want to be named, disagreed as she cradled a pint, saying: “If you can’t stand the heat you should not be in the kitchen. I think it’s wholly unfair to customers and another curb on human rights.”

The pub manager said she was unable to comment.