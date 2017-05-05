Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Look out for a ‘lonely bouquet’ on your travels today – and feel free to take it home.

Members of Huddersfield Flower Club are spreading a little joy by placing dozens of bouquets of flowers at locations in the town centre and around the districts as part of Lonely Bouquet, a UK-wide initiative run by the National Association of Flower Arranging Societies.

Joyce Hearnshaw, a committee member at the society, said about 10 members of the society had made bouquets with flowers including spring tulips, roses and chrysanthemums and garden foliage tied with bows.

For the first time, members of the Women’s Institute have joined in the annual event by making small posies.

(Photo: Hilary Gee)

Joyce said the bouquets were being left in public places such as libraries and parks for anyone to pick up. A note on the bouquet will ask whoever collects it to email huddersfieldflowerclub@gmail.com or post a comment on the society’s Facebook page saying how the flowers have brightened their day.

Said Joyce: “It’s all about brightening people’s day and encouraging friendship and a love of flowers.”

Huddersfield Flower Club has about 70 members who meet at 2pm on the third Wednesday of every month at the Mission in Lord Street.