A judge who jailed a Dewsbury motorist for driving offences was told an immediate prison sentence will mean he cannot defend his boxing title.

Fortunate Shaun Bube, 23, was described in Leeds Crown Court as a semi-professional boxer who trains five days a week.

Georgina Goring, representing him, said he was currently a British featherweight champion and had a match arranged in August “to defend his title.”

She said: “Clearly now through his actions that has been placed in jeopardy.”

Miss Goring said Bube asked for one last chance to remain in the community. “He is very sorry.” She said an immediate jail term “would have a detrimental effect on his training and boxing.”

Ashleigh Metcalfe, prosecuting, told the court Bube was given an eight month jail term suspended for 12 months and banned from driving for 12 months on February 2 last year for an offence of dangerous driving.

Around four months later on June 17 last year officers saw a Vauxhall Vectra on Bradford Road, Dewsbury, which activated an ANPR for previously failing to stop.

After the vehicle was parked the driver, Bube, was approached and asked to provide his documents. He said he did not have them with him at that time and gave a different name from his or the registered owner.

He agreed to go back to his home for documents and when he got to his then address in Joshua House, Dewsbury, he admitted he had given them a false name and provided his correct identity and that he was disqualified from driving.

Miss Goring said Bube had been doing some repairs on his cousin’s car and then drove it a short distance to get it washed.

“He knows he made an incredibly stupid decision and is extremely remorseful.”

Bube, of Hartley Street, Dewsbury, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance putting him in breach of the suspended sentence.

Jailing him for a total of 10 months with 17 months disqualification, Deputy Circuit Judge James Spencer QC said: “I’m sorry for the consequences but that must be the case.”

“You would be told if you breached the order you would have to go to prison and you were caught do there is no alternative.”