A teenage cyclist was taken to hospital after an accident with a van in Cleckheaton town centre.

The 13-year-old boy was hurt when he collided with a Toyota van while riding his bike on Northgate yesterday evening (Monday) near to the Rose and Crown pub.

Police officers were called to the scene by the ambulance service at 7.45pm and sealed off the road at 8.15pm.

The boy was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by ambulance with a facial injury and suspected serious head injury. The young cyclist was checked over and found not to be seriously hurt, but kept in hospital overnight as a precaution.

Officers at the scene spoke to the driver of the van who had stopped after the accident. Enquiries are ongoing.