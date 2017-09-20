Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage boy has been charged following an assault which took place inside a Huddersfield school.

The assault took place at at Colne Valley High School on Monday afternoon.

The alleged attacker, a 15-year-old boy, is due to appear at Leeds Youth Court next month.

He has been charged with assault following the incident.

A source, who did not want to be named, said the victim, who is thought to be a pupil, was attacked by a former pupil who entered the school wearing a balaclava.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A 15-year-old boy has been charged with assault and is due to appear at Leeds Youth Court on 17 October.

“This is in relation to an assault a school in Linthwaite on Monday 18 September.”

The school would not provide a comment.