Police swarmed several streets in Thornton Lodge after reports of an assault.

Emergency services were called to the area at about 6.40pm on Thursday to reports that a teenage boy had been seriously assaulted.

Officers attended and found a 16-year-old victim who was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his legs.

Initial enquiries were ongoing at the scene and anyone who saw what happened or who has information is asked to contact Huddersfield CID on 101 referencing police log 1442 of August 3.

Information can also be given to the independent Crimestoppers charity, anonymously if necessary, on 0800 555 111.

The Examiner was told that police closed off two streets – Springdale Avenue and Thornton Lodge Road – and part of a third, Yews Hill Road.