Search and rescue experts were called after a boy fell from a cliff into a cave and broke his leg.

Firefighters from Kirklees were involved in a difficult operation at a quarry near Bradford last night.

A 14-year-old boy is today recovering in hospital after falling from a height at Devil’s Cave - a quarry near Allerton in north west Bradford.

The alarm was raised just before 8.42pm with firefighters from the Technical Rescue Unit at Cleckheaton, Fairweather Green and Shipley joined at the scene by 18 members of the Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team (CVSRT).

Once on-scene, CVSRT team members rigged a rope system to lower a team member down to the casualty.

The stranded boy was rescued after more than two hours of being stuck in the cave.

He was then placed on to a stretcher and lowered to the cave floor, and carried to the ambulance at the road, where he was taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

West Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service Hazardous Area Response Team were also involved in the incident.