A boy was mugged in Huddersfield town centre in an attack involving 12 young men.

The 16-year-old victim was walking along Threadneedle Street at around 2.50pm on Friday when he was approached by a group of four males who demanded money.

The victim managed to run away in the direction of the bus station, but was stopped further along the road by a second group, consisting of around eight people.

One of the suspects in the group approached the victim, grabbed money out of his pocket before attempting to take his rucksack.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

When the victim resisted, the suspect began to punch him and knocked him to the ground.

The suspect and the other members of the group then made off from the scene.

Det Con Oliver Coates, of Kirklees CID, said: “This incident happened during the day on a busy street and I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident to please get in contact with police.

“The suspects are described as a group of Asian males and were believed to be wearing tracksuits. I would appeal for anyone who saw a group of 12 or so males hanging around on Threadneedle Street at this time to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact Kirklees CID on 101, quoting crime reference number 13170203929.