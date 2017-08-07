Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives have released an e-fit of a man they would like to speak to after a teenage boy was slashed with a knife in Lindley last week.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was walking along Thornhill Avenue at around 11pm on 1 August, when he was approached by two men.

The suspects demanded his mobile phone and watch before threatening him with a knife.

As the suspects were leaving, one of the men slashed him with the knife leaving him with a two-inch wound.

The suspect in possession of the knife was described as mixed race, in his late teens, around 6ft tall, of medium build and was wearing a black puffer jacket.

The other man involved was described as mixed race, in his late teens, around 5ft 3ins tall and of stocky build. He had light brown curly hair, which was short at the sides and longer on top. He was wearing a grey zip-up hooded cotton top.

PC Paul Jackson, of Kirklees CID, said: “This was a distressing attack on the victim and it was lucky that he wasn’t more seriously injured.

“The victim had already handed over his belongings, but the suspects still proceeded to slash him with a knife.

“I would appeal for anyone who has any information on this incident or recognises the descriptions of the two males involved to please get in touch with police.

“I would also ask anyone who recognises the male in the e-fit image to get in contact with police as he may have information valuable to the investigation.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Kirklees District CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13170353666.