A nine-year-old boy who found a fiver and sent it to Aaron Mooy has met his hero – but was too shy to have his picture shown.

Adam Bhana found the note before Huddersfield Town’s victory over Manchester United and decided to send it to goalscorer Mooy.

Young Adam’s gesture struck a chord with football fans around the world, sending his story global.

Aussie star Mooy immediately said he wanted to meet Adam – and the two of them got to shake hands at Town’s Canalside training complex on Friday.

The family was picked up in a Land Rover from Huddersfield dealership Rybrook and Adam was told they were “just going for a ride.”

The youngster was shocked when he ended up at Canalside and came face to face with his hero, who presented him with signed football boots and a signed football.

Camera-shy Adam didn’t want his photograph published and dad Mohammed said: “He couldn’t believe it but he was too shy to talk.”

Overawed, Adam had the VIP treatment and also got to meet another couple of players, Tommy Smith and Tom Ince.

Mohammed, of Staincliffe, Batley, is a fan ambassador with Town and when he was appointed he said his role would be to get more Asian families involved in the club.

Adam found the fiver in the Fantastic Media stand and when no-one claimed it, Mohammed told his son it wasn’t right to keep something that wasn’t his.

Adam decided to send the cash to Town director Sean Jarvis asking him to pass it on to Mooy who had “played very well” and scored against Man United.

Some cynical fans thought the story was too good to be true and claimed it was a PR stunt.

That angered Mr Jarvis who posted a response on Facebook. He said: “I have heard today that some people believe the £5 story is a PR stunt. I can categorically state that is isn’t.

“Believe what you will but I know the truth from the club’s side. Just shocked and disappointed that some may think otherwise!

“Adam, you are still a hero in my eyes! And that is all that matters.”

Mohammed agreed it was no stunt and added: “People can think what they want but my son has done a great deed and he is my hero.”

Adam’s family posted a picture on Facebook of the meeting with Mooy – but there was a blue heart over Adam’s face.

It is thought the fiver will be donated to the Town Foundation charity.