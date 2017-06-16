The video will start in 8 Cancel

A royal visitor was impressed by health devices designed by Huddersfield students - including one tucked away in a bra.

University students pitched prototype inventions to a panel of judges led by the Duchess of York who is campaigning with the British Heart Foundation to raise awareness of heart disease in women.

One of the eye-catching devices, the Life Bra, contains heart sensors in the garment’s underwiring.

It was created by Echoe Moyers, 20, and Qamer Razzaq, 19.

Echoe said: “The sensors in the underwire check the user’s heart rate and sends data to an app.”

The Duchess, a Visiting Professor at the University, was impressed by a hi-tech pair of gym leggings which monitor heart rate and blood pressure.

They were designed by Andrew Mullin, 21, and Hannah Russell, 23, and won first prize in the design competition.

The Duchess confessed to being a fan of leggings which she wears while running up and down mountains.

She praised the students’ ingenuity and reiterated the importance of women understanding that heart disease was a major killer.

“It wasn’t until I became a British Heart Foundation ambassador that I realised that 28,000 women are dying of heart disease (each year). More die of heart disease than breast cancer. It’s a terrifying statistic.”

Leeds cardiologist Professor Sven Plein, one of the judges, said the devices were “amazingly creative” with the potential for practical application.

The design challenge was set after the Duchess suggested the idea to University Vice-Chancellor Professor Bob Cryan.

The Duchess also visited Kirkwood Hospice in Dalton which is marking its 30th year.

She was presented with a bouquet by Cara Davies, six, from Lockwood, whose father Jon is being supported by the Hospice.

Cara said: “It was really exciting to meet the Duchess. None of my classmates have met a royal and I got to have the day off school especially.

“I said ‘welcome to Kirkwood, ma’am’ and she told me how pretty my dress was.”

The Duchess met Gary and Alice Walker from Upper Cumberworth. Gary, who has been receiving care in Kirkwood’s In-Patient Unit, was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer in September.

Alice said: “The Hospice stepped in to support us when we were so emotionally drained. They scooped us up and brought us here. There are so many bad things happening in this world and you come here and see how good people are.”

Gary said: “Talking to the Duchess today has made me think in a different light. She has made me feel a little bit higher.”

The Duchess also popped in to the BHF shop on New Street where she chatted to volunteers.