Thunderstorms are on the way.

Forecasters are predicting intense downpours late on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning for Yorkshire and a spokesman said: “Intense downpours associated with the thunderstorms may give over 30mm in an hour very locally and perhaps 50mm in two or three hours.”

They cannot say which areas will be worst affected but they say the band of rain will move north across England and Wales in the early hours of Wednesday morning, and there’s the possibility of severe storms again on Wednesday afternoon.

Salendine Nook weatherman Paul Stevens tweeted: “Tonight (Tuesday) will be warm and hazy with heavy rain by 4am clearing soon after 9am on Wednesday.

He added there will be “heavy showers, perhaps thundery, with local isolated torrential downpours before fresher, much cooler air arrives from the west for Thursday to take us through to the weekend.”

He says the rest of the week will be a mix of sunshine and showers.

Experts say the downpours may cause some localised flooding of homes, businesses and roads, adding: “Frequent lightning may be an additional hazard with potential for disruption to power networks. Large hail may be an additional hazard on Wednesday afternoon.”