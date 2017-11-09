Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cancer patient has said she would not have been brave enough for radiotherapy without doing carpool karaoke.

Mandy Taylor, who was first diagnosed with cancer six years ago, made her way to 15 appointments in a James Corden-style carpool karaoke .

Now, she’s thanking the family, friends and strangers who gave her a lift - both in the car and in spirits.

The 49-year-old from Golcar said: “Some of my appointments were before 8am and some were after 6pm.

“I know that if I had been left to my own devices I would have stopped going after day four.

“It’s an arduous journey to Leeds but to have a team of people coming with me gave me a reason to get out of bed in the morning.

“I would look in the mirror at what I was wearing and think ‘that look’s not good enough to film in. What a fabulous day I have ahead, I don’t even know that the music is going to be.”

Mandy was in remission when the deadly disease returned this summer.

She had stopped treatment after many remedial surgeries but was still having check-ups when a new tumour appeared in the exact same place as the original one.

Fortunately it was removed within a month of finding it and she had 15 radiotherapy treatments from October 20 to November 9.

But she had a ‘meltdown’ on her first visit to St James Institute of Oncology in Leeds and came up with the idea of carpool karaoke as a way to stay positive during treatment, as well as raise awareness of what it’s like to be in treatment.

“I have had so many messages from people who have lost someone from cancer or are undergoing treatment themselves or about to,” said Mandy, who is married to husband Andrew.

“They all said it’s remarkable and thanked me for doing this and taking away the fear factor.”

Today (Thursday) was Mandy’s last day of treatment and West Yorkshire Police’s Chief Constable Dee Collins, who has had breast cancer herself, organised a police escort for her final journey.

She said: “Today was the day when I celebrated and rang the bell three times which means I was celebrating the completion of my journey.

“I heard that bell ring so many times over the past few weeks. To hear so many people rang that bell on a daily basis showed how cancer does not discriminate against people.

“It was also a humbling feeling that we have such remarkable treatment facilities here in West Yorkshire.”

She said she also did carpool karaoke to encourage people to fundraise for a cancer charity.

Songs she covered included ‘All Night Long’ by Lionel Richie with her mum Carol Hill and ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ by Queen.

She rode on the back of a friend’s motorbike and also had a lift in a vintage fire engine.

Mandy, who works as personal assistant, volunteers for many charities in her spare time and previously worked for the Huddersfield Town Foundation.