The Huddersfield Town fan who was awarded the George Medal for trying to save MP Jo Cox will be remembered at Town’s first home game in the Premier League on Sunday.

A minute’s applause will ring out around the John Smith’s Stadium during the 79th minute of the match against Newcastle United in honour of brave pensioner Bernard Kenny, who has died aged 79.

The grandfather and former miner received the highest civilian award for bravery in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for trying to prevent right wing extremist Thomas Mair from attacking the Batley and Spen MP outside Birstall Library on June 16 last year.

He was stabbed in the stomach with a 10-inch blade while trying to save the popular Labour MP. He watched in horror as she fell to the floor in a pool of blood – then ran from his car in a desperate bid to save her life. Mr Kenny was hit by the blade which pierced his liver, narrowly missing his heart and other major organs.

Mr Kenny’s son, Phil Kenny, a retired geography teacher from Birstall, who taught the young Jo Cox at Heckmondwike Grammar School, said his father died at 3.15am on Monday, August 14 with his wife Doreen at his side.

The funeral for Mr Kenny, who was diagnosed with cancer in June, has yet to be set but will be held at St Patrick’s RC Church, Birstall, which he and Doreen attended regularly.

Town commercial director Sean Jarvis confirmed on Facebook that there would be a minute’s applause for Mr Kenny during Sunday’s match when a picture of Mr Kenny would be shown on the stadium’s big screen.

The gesture won support from Town fans with one posting: “Excellent idea. Never met him but his son taught me at school. Sure he’d be made up and sure his family will be.”

Another posted: “Count me in!!” while a third commented: “I will be making noise all game but even more so in the 79th min. True hero and a Terrier RIP.” One fan enthused: “Another superb idea from the most diligent Mr Jarvis!”

Sean said: “We are all saddened by Bernard’s passing. We got asked by fans if we would support the tributes and we believe it would be fitting for a true Terrier.”