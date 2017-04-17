Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A supermarket worker from Huddersfield lost a charity boxing bout ... but Cancer Research UK was the winner as Keely Haigh raised £500.

Keely, a store assistant at Aldi in Slaithwaite, took part in the event called Ultra White Collar Boxing Halifax on Saturday night.

She lost to her opponent on a points decision after three rounds.

Keely, 29, of Paddock, said: “We wore head guards so I’m not battered and bruised but I do have a stiff neck. My uncle has cancer and I have an aunt who died from the disease so I wanted to raise as much as I could.”

Keely, who has no previous experience in boxing, had undergone eight weeks of intense training at Calder Thai Boxing in Halifax to get herself into shape for the big day.

The event at the Northbridge Leisure Centre in Halifax raised £13,000 for the charity.