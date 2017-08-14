Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A brave nurse took a knife away from a teenager who turned up at her hospital and threatened to kill someone.

Joshua Eason walked into Dewsbury and District Hospital and made the threats while armed with the camouflage-handled lock knife.

The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in public when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

He now faces a lengthy custodial sentence after being caught with a knife for the second time in just over a year.

The incident happened inside the hospital’s A&E department on March 3, the Huddersfield court was told.

A nurse working there shortly before 4pm was approached by Eason and his social worker.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said: “The defendant said that he wanted to kill someone.

“He told her that he wanted to stab someone so that he could be locked up as he had nowhere else to go.

“She said she was alarmed by this. He said that he’d previously received threats while part of a gang in Huddersfield but didn’t want to harm any women or children.”

The nurse said that Eason admitted that he had a knife and she asked him to hand it over to her.

The teenager then produced a lock knife from his jacket pocket.

It was described to the Huddersfield court as very large with a camouflage handle and six to eight inch blade.

The hospital’s security staff arrived, removed the knife from Eason and police were called.

He was arrested upon his discharge following some treatment, magistrates were told.

Mr Wills added that the nurse expressed fear that Eason would snap and use the knife without any warning.

His response to being arrested was: “I’ve got to carry a knife – do you get me?”

Eason, of no fixed address, appeared in court in custody after disappearing shortly after his arrest.

In June last year he was prosecuted at the town’s youth court for possession of a bladed article.

Then he was given a Youth Rehabilitation Order over the offence, which happened when a friend passed him a knife and he placed it in his bag.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, said that his client had a troubled history involving witnessing domestic violence within his home and moving in and out of various care systems.

He told magistrates that due to his past the teenager, not surprisingly, suffered from mental health issues.

Mr Slawinski added: “The comments you’ve heard him say in hospital were because he was hearing voices in his head and he did not use the knife against the staff.

“I never ask for a client to go to prison but he says he needs to get some space to get his head right.”

Eason faces a minimum of six moths in prison due to his second conviction for possessing a knife.

Magistrates told him that due to the severity of the case he must be sentenced by a crown court judge.

This will happen at Leeds Crown Court on September 4 and he was remanded in custody.