A brazen burglar who had a cig before he was caught on CCTV trying to force his way into a Batley home has had an extra nine months added to his five-year jail term.

Christopher Bower, 45, admitted the attempted teatime break-in at a detached house on White Lee Road when he appeared before Kirklees magistrates last month.

But the justices were told that in June the defendant had already been locked up for five years by a judge at Bradford Crown Court for other house burglary matters.

Bower, who was carrying a screwdriver, had walked down the driveway of the property and smoked a cigarette before trying to remove the beading from a window frame.

After hearing about his latest jail sentence the magistrates transferred the case to the Crown Court for sentence and Bower was brought from custody to face the judge who had given him the five-year term.

Although Bower committed the attempted burglary in Batley back in October 2016 he was not charged with it until July this year and the Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC said the case should have reached the courts earlier.

The judge explained that he now had to take account of the total sentence on Bower and he had therefore “reduced massively” the consecutive sentence for the Batley offence.

Judge Durham Hall said Bower’s attempt to break in had only been thwarted by the female householder disturbing him and it had been committed at a time when he was already on bail for the other burglaries.

The judge said Bower had an appalling record of previous convictions.

Bower’s CCTV image was circulated following the offence in Batley and he was later identified by his probation worker and a police officer working in Bradford.