A brazen fraudster tried to return cosmetics to a shop - moments after stealing them from the shelf.

Ryan Djafari was trying to con Boots staff into giving him a refund for goods he’d never purchased and was previously jailed for an identical offence.

He pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The offence occurred at Boots in Huddersfield town centre on January 27.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said that the 32-year-old took two items worth £91 and walked up to the cashier at the King Street branch.

She told magistrates: “He went to get a refund and said he’d spoken to customer services and they said it was okay.

“The staff member would not give a refund but said that he could exchange the products.

“He did this, got £91 worth of something else and then left the store.”

Djafari was detained outside the shop and the goods were recovered.

Magistrates were told that he is currently serving a six-month prison sentence, imposed at Sheffield Crown Court in July for a similar matter of fraud.

Zara Begum, mitigating, said: “This is clearly a similar offence but wouldn’t have made a difference to the custodial sentence given.

“It isn’t sophisticated by any means.

“He’s gone into the store, picked up the items and tried to exchange them.”

Due to the length of his current sentence magistrates sentenced Djafari, of Haddon Close in Dodworth, Barnsley, to a day in detention already served.