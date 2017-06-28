The video will start in 8 Cancel

A street in Paddock has been cordoned off by police.

Officers taped off Royds Avenue - which is behind Royds Hall School - earlier this morning.

Residents said officers were carrying out door-to-door enquiries, adding there had been a ‘serious incident’.

Peter Lockwood, who lives on adjoining Quarmby Road, said: “I saw the street had been all cordoned off and one person told me police said there had been a serious incident and that we would find out later.

“Officers have been knocking on doors asking if anyone has any CCTV.”

Another resident, who did not want to be named, said: “They [police] won’t tell us - just said it’s serious.

“One house is taped off. They say they’ll be here around six to eight hours.”

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for an update.