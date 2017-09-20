Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Yorkshire Police have cordoned off an area of Leeds city centre.

Vicar Lane has been closed off today and an emergency evacuation was carried out at Leeds City Market following reports of a ‘suspicious package’ being found.

The road is closed between Duncan Street and the Headrow in the main shopping district and officers rushed to the scene at around noon.

Kirkgate, York Street and New Yorks Street near to Leeds Bus Station have also been closed.

Shoppers tweeted to say the area had been evacuated, with many reporting they had been told that a suspicious package had been found.

Metro Travel News tweeted to say an ‘emergency evacuation’ had been carried out, adding there would be “long delays” and “serious disruptions” and to “avoid the area”.

Traffic officers are to put up diversions for motorists.

More on this story will follow shortly.