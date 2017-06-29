Brewers have been busy celebrating Huddersfield Town’s promotion to the football Premier League with a range of beers – all boasting a tasty finish!

Major brewer, Mallinsons at Lockwood, were quick off the mark with the suitably named Against All Odds, a refreshing blonde ale.

Its tasting notes says its “aroma hints at tart pithiness and the flavour is zesty with and bitter from the use of Galaxy hops, followed by a lovely long dry bitter finish. ABV 4.3.”

Against All Odds, the aptly named Huddersfield Town blonde beer

And currently on sale at one of Huddersfield’s best-known pubs, The King’s Head, is another premier blonde beer, Huddersfield Terrier from Wakefield brewers, Bosun’s.

Bosun's premier blonde beer Terrier

Birkby brewer Magic Rock which last year teamed up with Town to brew a special official football ale, Hat-Trick, in recognition of the club’s glory days is also set to answer the fray with a beer marking its new Premier League status, details of which are yet to be revealed.

Beer fan Clr Andrew Cooper said: “I think it’s great news that local brewers are celebrating Town’s new status as a Premier League club. It just shows the real excitement that there is in the community regarding our football club and I will certainly be partaking of a pint of these brews soon.”