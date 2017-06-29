Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brewers have been busy celebrating Huddersfield Town’s promotion to the football Premier League with a range of beers – all boasting a tasty finish!

Major brewer, Mallinsons at Lockwood, were quick off the mark with the suitably named Against All Odds, a refreshing blonde ale.

Its tasting notes says its “aroma hints at tart pithiness and the flavour is zesty with and bitter from the use of Galaxy hops, followed by a lovely long dry bitter finish. ABV 4.3.”

And currently on sale at one of Huddersfield’s best-known pubs, The King’s Head, is another premier blonde beer, Huddersfield Terrier from Wakefield brewers, Bosun’s.

Birkby brewer Magic Rock which last year teamed up with Town to brew a special official football ale, Hat-Trick, in recognition of the club’s glory days is also set to answer the fray with a beer marking its new Premier League status, details of which are yet to be revealed.

Beer fan Clr Andrew Cooper said: “I think it’s great news that local brewers are celebrating Town’s new status as a Premier League club. It just shows the real excitement that there is in the community regarding our football club and I will certainly be partaking of a pint of these brews soon.”