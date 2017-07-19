Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans for a brewery and brewery tap room in Golcar have been unveiled.

Lords Brewing Company wants to use an industrial unit at Heath House Mill, Heath House Lane, Golcar, for its latest venture.

The company, currently split between Golcar Brewery and with storage in Linthwaite, wants to bring its operations together on one site at their own premises.

It will ultimately see production increase and there’s potential for more jobs too.

A statement submitted with the planning application submitted to Kirklees Council says they want to convert Unit 15, formerly used as a joinery workshop, into a brewhouse, storage and packaging area, and a tasting room open to the public.

The statement adds: “The works will also ensure vital refurbishment works are undertaken to an attractive building, important to the local area.

“The inclusion of an on-site tasting facility will also attract visitors to the beautiful Bolster Moor area to enjoy the scenery, architecture and views across Golcar Valley.

“The increase in visitor traffic will also benefit other businesses and the local economy in the immediate area.”

They say the tap room, creating four new part time jobs, would be open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 5pm-11pm; Saturday: 12noon-11pm; Bank Holidays: 12noon-11pm.