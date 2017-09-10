Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nearly half of people in Huddersfield are feeling less confident about the future as they watch the EU negotiations play out.

A new survey shows that 45.7% of readers are feeling less confident about the future than they were six months ago, based on what they have heard and read about negotiations to leave the EU.

It also shows 37.8% of Huddersfield Examiner readers are in favour of a vote on the terms of any EU exit deal.

Nearly three-quarters of Remain voters (73.8%) are feeling less confident about the future than six months ago based on what they have heard and read about negotiations to leave the EU compared to 17.2% of Leave voters.

Among Leave voters, 35.6% are feeling more confident while 41.3% said their confidence levels hadn’t changed.

Support for another say is split between those who voted Remain, with 62.5% tending to agree or strongly agreeing with a second vote, and those who voted Leave, just 9.8% in favour.

Leave voters are more likely to strongly disagree that a second vote is needed (75.7%), than Remain voters are to strongly agree that one is needed (46.6%).

More than half of those surveyed (54.8%) said having control over borders was more important than remaining in the Customs Union (45.2%), with 93.9% of Leave voters prioritising borders and 79.1% of Remain voters prioritising the Customs Union.

Two-thirds of those who responded to the survey (67.9%) said they did not feel there was enough information during the Referendum campaign about the whole Brexit process. This includes 47.2% of Leave voters and 87.3% of Remain voters.

When asked whether they had more or less confidence in the Government’s handling of Brexit compared to six months ago, 61.2% said they had less, 24.7% said it was the same, and just 7.2% said they had more confidence.

Confidence has plummeted among Remain voters, with 77.9% saying they now have less confidence in the Government, but more than two-fifths of Leave voters (45.9%) are also feeling less confident.

While Leave voters are the most likely to have increased confidence in the Government’s handling of Brexit, it’s still just one in eight of them (12.7%) who are giving the thumbs up.

If a deal can’t be reached before the 2019 deadline, the most popular option among readers was to leave the EU, with more than two-fifths backing this (45.1%), with 43.9% picking the option to stay until a deal is done.

In terms of options that would involve leaving the EU at the deadline date, 22.8% backed stopping negotiations as well, while 20.4% said to keep negotiating.

The preferred option among Leave voters for what to do at deadline day was to leave and stop negotiating (45%).

Asked about how likely they were to back a ‘transition period’ of three years, involving staying in the Customs Union and with free movement if a deal was not reached by 2019, 46.5% said they were very or somewhat likely to support it, compared to 36.7% who were unlikely to support.

Seven in ten (70.4%) Remain voters were likely to support, while 64.8% of Leave voters were unlikely to, although Leave voters were more likely to be in favour (21.8%), than Remain voters were to be against (14.2%).

The study, run in partnership with Google Surveys, was completed online by 2,000 people who visited the Huddersfield Examiner website.