A bride says she is disgusted after claiming a bar stewardess told her to clean up ... while still wearing her wedding dress.

Yvonne Weston (née Armstrong) held her wedding reception at Paddock Cricket and Bowling Club and claims the customer service was non-existent.

The 53-year-old and her husband Stephen, 34, booked the function room for six and a half hours for £90. The cost was supposed to cover use of the room, bar staff and cleaners.

But the newlyweds, who have been together for over three years, said they were kicked out an hour early, the bar staff were ‘miserable’ and they were asked to clean up themselves.

Yvonne said: “Maggie Fretwell, the stewardess, shut the bar over an hour early to kick us all out.

“She said, ‘Are you going to clean up?’

“I said, ‘No, I’ve paid for cleaners to do that.’

“She replied, ‘You’ve got to clean up before you go.’

“I said, ‘I’m not doing that in my wedding dress.’”

After their conversation near the end of the night, Yvonne admitted she threw food on the floor. This action allegedly prompted the stewardess to turn off all the lights while guests were still in the building and then lock the doors.

The 75-year-old mother-of-the-bride, Helena Mellor, had to wait outside the club, which is on West View Rise, from 10.50pm until her taxi arrived just after midnight.

Yvonne, a carer for her disabled adult son, said: “It was a nightmare. It definitely ruined my wedding day.

“Half my guests left straight after the speeches because of the staff.”

The couple had married at Huddersfield Town Hall on June 3 before heading to the reception. They had separately booked a DJ and Stephen’s mum, Tracey Milburn, provided a buffet.

She was one of the guests who left after the speeches, leaving behind her food and cutlery – one of the things that the stewardess asked the bride to sort out.

The best man, Paul Stringer, cleaned the sandwiches off the floor and the DJ’s wife had been putting rubbish into a bin liner for most of the night.

Liam Fern, chairman of the club, said: “It sounds very out of character for Maggie. She’s actually leaving to retire this Sunday.

He said: “She could have been referring to banners and stuff because taking them down is the customer’s responsibility.

“She wouldn’t have been asking them to get the vac out because that’s ridiculous.

“It’s an isolated incident and people regularly rebook the room.”