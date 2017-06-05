The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fun day was held in Newsome to celebrate 20 years of volunteering and community activities in that area.

It was organised by Newsome Ward Community Forum and more than 50 local organisations joined in the event, all offering free activities for people of all ages to try.

Julie Stewart-Turner, who helped organise the event, described the turnout as exceptional and said she was delighted with the response.

“There’s such a great and diverse variety of groups across Newsome,” she said. “Many of these groups are looking for more people but they may not be aware of the range of activities on offer in the area.

“This was the chance for people to find out more about the opportunities available to them and how to get involved as well as for groups to make new connections with other organisations.

“Around 50 groups were involved with the day and there were activities available for everyone from a really young age to senior citizens, including arts, sports, dance, crafts and music.”

Families enjoyed children’s activities including bouncy castles, a surf simulator, team swamp crossing with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, outdoor cooking, painting and crafts. Visitors also took part in a Pokemon hunt around the venue.

Sports fans enjoyed an inflatable football pitch, tennis sessions, bowling and multi sports and Box45. There was a programme of indoor and outdoor entertainment, including several kinds of dancing, the Power Hoopers and Newsome South Methodists Gospel Choir.

Streetbikes offered free bike fixing on the day and visitors had the chance to win a bike in a raffle. Lots of community groups gave free demonstrations and workshops.

Refreshments were served in the WI Vintage Cafe and there was Malaysian street food.