Britain’s Got Talent singer Audley Buckle is releasing his catchy song ‘Chicken and Chips’ as a single.

Veteran reggae singer Audley has recorded his ode to fast food four months after it aired on ITV’s talent show.

The DJ and performer passed the show’s auditions earlier this year and the tune had judges Amanda Holden, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and even Simon Cowell singing along.

But he failed to make the semi-finals and now, the married dad-of-three has recorded the song for fans to buy.

Audley, who came to Britain from Jamaica in 1965, had a reggae hit with ‘Bend Down Low’ with The Groovers in the early 1970s.

It had been destined to be a ‘B side’ until Bob Marley listened to it in a London studio and urged the band to make it the ‘A side.’

It eventually got to number two in the UK reggae charts. It also sold well in America, Canada, the Caribbean and China.

Audley, from Golcar, currently sings with Huddersfield band Super Fly.

Since his performance on Britain’s Got Talent the band has been busy performing across the UK in hotels, pubs and clubs.

As well as doing their own material, they cover artists such as Bob Marley, Desmond Dekker, Bad Manners, The Specials and others.

‘Chicken and Chips’ will be released on August 18 on various digital media download platforms such as iTunes, Apple Music and Google Play.