Two brothers have appeared in court over a fight inside a Thornhill pub.

The melee at The Scarborough pub involved two groups of people, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told.

Mark Blakeley, 31, and Phillip Blakeley, 24, both of Castle Mount in Thornhill, are both charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Prosecutor Jill Seddon said that one of their victims lost consciousness after being kicked and punched as he lay on the floor.

Philip Blakeley is accused of ABH relating to another male victim while his older brother is alleged to have assaulted a further two men.

District Judge Michael Fanning declined jurisdiction and sent their case to Leeds Crown Court.

They will first appear there on October 27 and were banned from going to the pub in the meantime.