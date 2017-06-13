Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two Huddersfield brothers have been ordered to pay compensation totalling almost £4,500 after an early hours burglary at a house in Halifax.

Keelan John-Matheson, 21, used a works van to travel to the property in Mount Pellon and steal two large expensive televisions and two sound bars.

Soon after the burglary his 30-year-old brother Marlon agreed to help him dispose of the stolen equipment which had never been recovered.

Bradford Crown Court heard today/yesterday (Tues) that self-employed joiner Marlon had previously worked at the house which was being renovated at the time of the burglary.

Back in 2014 Marlon had been given a 12-month jail sentence, suspended for a year, for his limited role in a so-called “crash for cash” conspiracy and today/yesterday he pleaded guilty to handling the stolen equipment from the house burglary.

His brother, who had no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the burglary offence which was committed in July last year.

After submissions from barristers on behalf of the brothers Recorder Felcicity Davies decided that their prison sentences could be suspended.

The brothers, both of Bradford Road, Fartown, were each ordered to pay their victim £2,225 compensation at the rate of £200 per month and they must each do 240 hours unpaid work for the community.

Keelan’s eight-month jail term was suspended for two years and Marlon’s 15-month prison sentence was suspended for the same period.

Recorder Davies said it had been a well-planned burglary with Keelan going to his place of work to obtain the key to the van.

“The property in question was a dwelling house that was being refurbished and the loss to the householder, who was looking forward, no doubt, to the installation of his expensive equipment, was £4,450,” she told the pair.