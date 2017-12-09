Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Barbara Pogson has saved several lives during her 22 years at Newsome Health Centre Pharmacy ... by spotting people who are seriously ill.

Barbara, 64, of Waterloo, who retired last Friday revealed the vital role that chemists can play in looking after people’s health.

Over the years she has had three men come into the pharmacy complaining of indigestion when in fact they were having heart attacks and Barbara has called for ambulances.

She also revealed that many times people have come in saying they are not feeling well and Barbara has insisted they go to their GPs who have then diagnosed serious conditions ranging from jaundice to cancer.

She is a very friendly person who loves being with people.

Her proud daughter, Alisa, said: “She has been such an amazing support over the years to colleagues and customers alike and will be missed by everyone.

“I do realise that many people retire after long service, but I do feel my mum deserves a special mention.

“She has been an amazing support to many poorly people who visit the chemist, both in helping them daily in the chemist, supporting them with shopping, visiting and doing odd jobs in her own time.

“We even had one of my mum’s customers come for Christmas lunch at my house because my mum couldn’t stand the thought of the lady being on her own.

“Then I have lost count of the amount of people whose lives she has saved over the years.

“Sometimes people take the doctor’s word for something and don’t challenge it, but my mum has repeatedly insisted that customers get a second opinion and this has definitely saved numerous lives over the years.”

Barbara, who has two granddaughters, 15-year-old Bayleigh and nine-year-old Gabriella, said: “I’ve loved every minute in the job.

“I’ve had nearly 100 cards wishing me all the best in my retirement which is so lovely.”