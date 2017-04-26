Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council’s leader has dubbed a Conservative bid to alter the council’s budget as “nonsense.”

The Conservative group offered no alternative plan when more than £100m in cuts were voted through by councillors last February.

Despite offering no amendments, the Tories were the only ones to vote against the vast downsizing of many frontline services.

But more than two months on, at a full council meeting tonight (Wed), Kirklees’ Tory chief, Clr David Hall, will call for the Labour run council to shelve its £1.9m library cuts plan.

A motion lodged in the names of Clr Hall and Kirkburton Tory, Clr John Taylor, says £16.2m given to Kirklees by the government for social care should mean there is now some slack in the budget to avoid other cuts.

Council chief, Clr David Sheard, has told the Examiner he is “surprised” the motion has even seen the light of day.

He said: “I am surprised that it was allowed given that the extra funding was categorically allocated on the basis that it would be spent on social care, and we have to provide evidence of this.

“It also seems a nonsense that the Conservatives don’t realise that this money is a one off – it is not added into the base budget.

“So where does the money from future years come from?

“I thought everyone understood that this money went nowhere towards the £104m we have to cut from the base budget.”

Clr Graham Turner, cabinet member in charge of the library review, added: “No motions were submitted to the budget by the Conservative group, which indicates to me that they had no ideas on how to balance the council books.

“So I am a bit disappointed that they now wish to use the money that their government has given us to help with the adult social care crisis, and spend it on libraries.

“This is clearly not what the government has given the money for.

“I always welcome any additional funding from government, but this additional money will not solve the adult social care crisis.

“It’s only a sticking plaster and a sustainable way of funding adult social care must be found.

“As is well known, I totally support our library service and the fantastic staff and volunteers we have, however, we must ensure the that the needs of those residents who require the support of adult social services are met.”

At the annual budget setting last February, Clr Hall said it was pointless trying to amend Labour’s budget as their amendments were always ignored.

The Examiner attempted to contact Clr Hall and Clr Taylor.