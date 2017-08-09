Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From pigs in peril to dogs in disasters, a report has revealed some of the most remarkable animal rescues in Huddersfield and further afield.

Perhaps the most bizarre of the lot is a bull stuck on a conservatory roof. Well, it’s not exactly a china shop but it’s the next best thing.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have disclosed some of the most ridiculous and frightening situations they’ve rescued our animals from.

Some 969 animal rescues have been made since 2010, including a lamb stuck in a tree in Meltham and a pig in Holmfirth that needed carrying out of a field on a stretcher after giving birth.

Cats were the most frequently rescued creatures and were involved in 29 incidents alone last year, followed by dogs with 23 and horses with 13.

One frightened feline was saved from a tree overhanging a Calderdale reservoir in February 2015, while another found itself trapped in a window mechanism in Skelmanthorpe in July last year with a woman putting herself in danger of falling as she tried to save it.

A German Shepherd got its paw stuck in a front passenger car seat in Rastrick in May 2015, while crews helped a horse on the loose on their own HQ grounds in Cleckheaton in April last year.

But the oddest of all is when crews were called to a bull trapped on the roof of a conservatory. The incident occurred on Staups Lane in Halifax in November 2015. The animal was uninjured.