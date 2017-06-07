Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bulldogs can be worth up to £4,000 ... but that does not stop them from being abandoned.

And a Slaithwaite dog lover is at the forefront of a campaign to rehome them.

Linda Howard has already rehomed 12 dogs during two years of volunteering for the foundation and is now caring for another, a rare black tri English bulldog.

Linda represents a branch of the Edward Foundation, a charity that rescues and rehomes at risk bulldogs.

It is thought that the previous owners intended to breed the one-year-old called Venus when she got older but she has now been neutured by the charity.

Linda, who already has a bulldog of her own called Frank, said: “I got involved because I found out there was such a high need for foster parents.

“I don’t even have a big garden – it’s about having the time and patience because some of the dogs are in worse states than others. The longest one I had was for five months.”

English bulldogs have already seen an increase in popularity in the past few years, but also have a high abandonment rate due to health complications associated with the breed.

Tri ones usually sell for thousands of pounds and are popular among breeders who try to recreate their unusual coats.

There is a rehoming fee for the foundation’s dogs, which can vary from between £150-350, but Venus’ hasn’t been decided yet.

Linda said: “The previous owners were from Merseyside and said they gave her up because there was an issue between her and one of their other dogs.

“But she’s fine with my dog and she’s great with my grandchildren too.

“I suspect they were planning on using her to breed and Venus has now been saved from spending her life that way.”

Linda’s daughter Jessica and two of her grandchildren also volunteer for the Edward Foundation.

Last year, Jess, 23, adopted a bulldog called Mavis who is now 18 months old and getting along fine with her newborn baby.

The family will be fundraising for the Edward Foundation at a stall at the Puppy in the Park event in Farnley Hall Park in Leeds on June 11.

The foundation is also looking for new volunteers in Yorkshire to help raise money and awareness, as well as transport and foster bulldogs.